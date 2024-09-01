Annual reminder — Statements of Ownership due to USPS Oct. 1

PENSACOLA, Florida — Reminder!

All publishers of Periodicals publications, including Foreign publications, must file a Form 3526 Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation by October 1st each year at the original–entry post office. Oct. 1 is a Tuesday this year.

To expedite the process, you may submit the PS 3526 online using the Business Customer Gateway. Simply log into your Business Customer Gateway at https://bit.ly/3snIEUA. From the Welcome page, go to Mailing Services>Postal Wizard>Complete a Customer Service Form>Online Form 3526.

The PS3526 form can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3qJ4Ecj

Please have your 3526 uploaded or the completed hard copy returned to your post office on or before Oct. 1.

For questions, please contact your Post Office of entry.