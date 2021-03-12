Automated Podcasting with Audio Articles

In this webinar on Thursday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 11 a.m. MT/ 10 a.m. PT, Matt Larson, president and CEO of Our Hometown Inc, will present several case studies from publishers that are using Audio Articles to transform their newspaper into a podcast.

Using automated text-to-speech transcription tools, Audio Articles Podcast presents a turnkey opportunity for any newspaper on Our Hometown's WordPress Platform to launch a podcast and expand their brand into the audio space.

Through a partnership with BuzzSprout, the audio articles can be syndicated to all major podcast apps and embedded as a playlist on their website's homepage.

In their latest innovation, Our Hometown can now produce a podcast from ANY CMS if the newspaper can provide an RSS feed with the articles they want to appear as audio episodes.

Registration opens soon.