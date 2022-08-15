C-SPAN hires chief digital officer

Michael Piccorossi joins C-SPAN from Pew Research Center

Michael Piccorossi will join C-SPAN as the network's first chief digital officer on July 19, 2022.

Piccorossi will help guide C-SPAN's digital strategy, while working with multiple departments to produce digital products designed to improve the C-SPAN user experience, analytics and results.

Piccorossi joins C-SPAN from Pew Research Center, where he's been for more than 12 years and most recently served as the managing director of digital product and strategy. Prior to Pew Research Center, Piccorossi worked for many years at US News as the director of online operations.

"Michael not only has the ideal background and experience to guide our digital strategy, but he comes to us as longtime C-SPAN viewer," said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain. "This will be enormously helpful as he works across the company to help improve our accomplishments to date and to further develop C-SPAN's digital presence."

Piccorossi has also been an adjunct professor in Georgetown's Integrated Marketing program. He will start at C-SPAN on August 22.

On leaving Pew Research for C-SPAN, Piccorossi said "I couldn't pass up this great professional opportunity to help another organization that's committed to presenting unbiased, unfiltered information to the American public."

ABOUT C-SPAN

C-SPAN, the public affairs network providing Americans with unfiltered access to congressional proceedings, was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is now funded through fees paid by cable and satellite companies that provide C-SPAN programming. C-SPAN connects with millions of Americans through its three commercial-free TV networks, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN Podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, C-SPAN.org and various social media platforms. The network's video-rich website contains over 270,000 hours of searchable and shareable content. Engage with C-SPAN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and stay connected through weekly and daily newsletters.