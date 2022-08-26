Celebrate Labor Day!
Aug 26, 2022
Celebrate Labor Day with FREE DELIVERY on orders over $499 and additional savings on select appliances.* Plus, save up to 25% on small appliances** and get free shipping. Check out our special financing options, too!***
NNA members receive exclusive access to great deals on our full line of GE appliances.
Visit: http://bit.ly/NNA_GE to shop all sales
Terms & Conditions:
*Offer valid 8/25/22 – 9/14/22. See Store for details.
**Offer valid 8/25/22 – 9/11/22. See Store for details.
***Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Fina10.nce Lenders Law license.