REGISTRATION OPEN: Join us for the Congressional Action Team Summit in D.C., March 17, 2022

The CAT Summit is NNA’s premier public policy event of the year. Come to Washington to share your views and newspaper industry positions with Capitol Hill and key policymakers. Wrap up an intense day with a networking dinner at the renowned National Press Club.

Click here to save the date.

Rgister here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/2022catsummit