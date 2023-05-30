Cultivating Success in the Digital Era: The 90/10 Rule for Media Companies

Join NNA allied member Vendasta for an engaging webinar titled "Cultivating Success in the Digital Era: The 90/10 Rule for Media Companies," where renowned consult and and thought-leader Guy Tasaka will unravel the transformative stages that have shaped the media industry since the early 2000s.

In this live online session, Tasaka will take us on a journey through the digital paradigm shifts that have influenced the current state of the media market. By exploring key milestones and industry trends, he will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by media companies in today's digital landscape.

Tasaka will delve into the importance of cultivating a flexible business culture that can adapt and thrive through successful pivots. He will share practical strategies and real-life examples from his consulting experience to demonstrate how media companies can embrace change, navigate uncertainties, and stay ahead in the dynamic digital era.

Whether you are a news publisher, radio broadcasting professional, or sales manager interested in the evolving media landscape, this webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the digital transformation and learn practical techniques for achieving success in the media industry.

The event will be hosted by Vishal Teckchandani, a senior content editor at Vendasta. At the end of the webinar, we'll open up the floor to a Q&A session, where attendees can ask Guy Tasaka their burning questions. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the expert and learn from his vast experience in digital transformation.

Click here to register. Free to NNA members. (Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT)