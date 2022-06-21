Election house ads available from Relevance Project

Thanks to our partners at the Relevance Project — the joint effort of the Newspaper Association Managers to strengthen the industry’s unique role as the provider of quality journalism and the keeper of public forums for thousands of communities across the continent ⁠— house ads are available to NNA member newspapers.

Download the ads here: https://www.nna.org/pub/doc/Relevance-election-rectangle-ads.zip

Tom Silvestri, executive director of the Relevance Project also offered the following informational flyers to assist newsroom employees.