Gold Hill California Media Inc. acquires Grass Valley (California) Union

GRASS VALLEY, California ⁠— Gold Hill California Media Inc. has acquired the Grass Valley (California) Union and related titles from Ogden Newspapers. Ogden Newspapers had acquired the group as part of its acquisition of Swift Communications at the end of 2021.

The sale includes the 158-year-old daily Union, Foothill Weekly, the twice-monthly Wildwood Independent, weekly Prospector, annual Best of Nevada County Magazine, and the annual Nevada County Visitors Guide.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, through its subsidiary CAL DVM, represented Ogden Newspapers in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The new owners have newspaper assets throughout the United States and Canada, including several in California. These titles include the Marysville (CA) Appeal-Democrat and the Lodi (CA) News-Sentinel, as well as a group in the southern part of the state.

“We are very excited to take ownership of these fine and well-respected publications from Ogden Newspapers and will continue their well-established tradition of publishing and providing the vital local news and information that these fine communities deserve and rely on” said Steven Malkowich of Gold Hill. “The Union is a fantastic product and will fit very nicely into our plans to grow our presence in California.”

“While it was not an easy decision to sell a very good newspaper in a very good market, we are pleased to turn The Union over to a stable, strong company with other operations in the region,” Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers and The Nutting Company, said. “We continue to be fully committed to newspapers, but believe that Gold Hill is the best operator for these publications.”