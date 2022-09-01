Hillsboro (Illinois) Journal-News Publisher John Galer joins MTAC

National Newspaper Association Vice Chair John Galer, publisher of the Hillsboro (Illinois) Journal-News, has become a member of the USPS Mailers Technical Advisory Committee.

He joins a team that comprises Matthew Paxton, publisher of the News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; and Bradley Hill, CEO of Interlink Inc., as industry representatives, and Tonda Rush, NNA general counsel, as association representative.

MTAC meets quarterly with senior USPS officials to provide guidance on behalf of mailers when USPS plans major changes. Galer is expected to become chair of NNA during its annual meeting in October.

“The headwinds for our industry emanating out of L’Enfant Plaza have become quite alarming,” Galer said. “I am honored to join MTAC to that I can add to our eyes and ears on behalf of community newspapers. It is clear we have major changes ahead of us.”