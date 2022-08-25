Integrating WordPress with Naviga’s Print Circulation system

Our-Hometown will be hosting a LIVE WEBINAR EVENT on August 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT to introduce its newest feature: Integration with Naviga’s Print Circulation System

This exciting new feature will allow publishers to streamline workflow by using just a single circulation system for managing print subscribers. Previously, publishers would have to manually add new subscribers to their circulation system as orders arrived from the website – now, this can all be done automatically!

Publishers have requested this for a long time and Our-Hometown is thrilled to be able to offer this feature to customers in the very near future.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to register and attend the live webinar for a detailed overview of the integration and how it works for publishers.