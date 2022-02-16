Join Metro's 'Shop Local' webinar this Thursday

Learn about the valuable tools Metro provides to help you target and promote local advertisers, events and community investment.

This live webinar will show you how to energize sales and help local merchants compete with big-box businesses using your MCC content libraries, as well as a ready-to-run print and online special section program. Reader engagement tools like contests, social media and unique community programs will also be covered.

Register now to benefit from the full spectrum of spec ads, images, editorial features, digital products and ideas available to support and grow your "shop local" efforts!

