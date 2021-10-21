REGISTRATION OPEN: Cut the Address Change cord

This is the first program in the new Max Heath Postal Institute, in honor of the longtime mentor and trainer Max Heath of Kentucky.

Pennies count in your address change management.

Did you know that you can sign up for an electronic address change system with USPS? Pay 26 cents per change instead of dollars spent on the hard copy address notices.

Join the NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION’S MAX HEALTH POSTAL INSTITUTE for a step-by-step tutorial on using USPS’ electronic ADDRESS CORRECTION SYSTEM (ACS)

This webinar is primarily for newspapers that do not use Full Service IMb address labeling and are interested in cutting the cost of hard-copy address changes.

How can you tell if you are using Full Service IMb?

Who should attend:

Printers/Mail Service Providers

Circulation managers

Data managers

Anyone who handles subscribers’ address updates

Guest Star: Tim Bell, USPS Business Support Analyst, and Michelle Evans, USPS Address Management Support Analyst

Thursday, October 21, 2021

4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/cut_the_cord

