Longtime ad director takes ownership of The Baker County Press of Macclenny, Florida

Jim McGauley, owner and publisher of The Baker County Press of Macclenny, Florida, since 1973, has sold the newspaper to his longtime Ad Director Jessica Prevatt.

Mrs. Prevatt joined the Press in 1998 and has specialized in innovative print and web advertising with a special emphasis on the advantages of shopping locally.

Ken Blum, veteran community newspaper advisor and an affiliate with Business Valuation Consulting LLC represented the seller and assisted both parties in reaching a satisfactory purchase agreement.

Publisher Prevatt looks forward to further expanding the operation, including print, digital and social media platforms.