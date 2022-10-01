Marketing mail accounts for 57% of US household mail, US Postal Service study says

Households in the U.S received 104.2 billion pieces of mail last year, but sent out only 7.1 billion pieces, according to the recently released Household Mail Study by the U.S. Postal Service.

Marketing mail (advertising) accounted for 57% of the mail received in households. About 3% was from newspapers, magazines and other Periodicals.

Fewer magazines were sent to households, but the average number of newspapers has remained level over the past three years. Americans have largely stopped using USPS to pay their bills. Ten years ago, nearly half paid by mail. Last year, 79% paid bills electronically. About 40% of bills sent to consumers arrived electronically.