MHPI Understanding Periodicals Session 2: What is a Periodical and How Does a Publisher Qualify?

Save the date for the second session in the Max Heath Postal Institute series, Understanding Periodicals. This session focuses on how a publication maintains Periodical status and how a publisher qualifies.

Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT

This session will be part of Newspaper Mail School, a certification opportunity for newspaper people who want to become proficient in dealing with USPS. Understanding Periodicals is the first course for students in the Newspaper Mail school. Interested? Sign on to the webinar to learn how to enroll and receive credit toward a Periodicals certification from NNAF. If you wish to register for the certification course, please visit https://nna.formstack.com/forms/mhpi_certification

Save the date here.