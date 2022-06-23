Understanding Periodicals Session III: Things You Forgot — Or Maybe Never Knew — About Periodicals

This Zoom session will cover some fundamentals that are baked into most newspapers’ Periodical usage. But why are they there and how do we use them?

Thursday, June 23, 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT

Covered in this session:

The Private Express Statutes and the Mailbox Rule — How They Affect Newspapers

How to Tell an Edition from an Issue. And an Issue from a Separate Publication

Why you sometimes need one and not the other Advertising in the Mail Inserts Repositionable Notes Envelopes Ride-Alongs

And other interesting aspects of being a Periodicals Mailer

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_session3