News Fellows to take on D.C. this March, report on climate change

Feb 1, 2022

Left to right: Wisconsin Newspaper Association s Julia Hunter, membership & communications director, and James Delbizen, former director of communications, is pictured with the WNA s sponsored 2016 News Fellow, Natalie Howell, UW-River Falls, and NNA Past President Andrew Johnson, retired publisher of the Dodge County Pionier in Mayville, Wisconsin.

2/22/2022: Read update here

Planning for the News Fellows program — sponsored by the Michigan Press Association Foundation and National Newspaper Association Foundation — is currently underway by Lisa McGraw, MPA’s public affairs manager.

During the NNA’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022, fellows will develop new skills by looking at issues from a community newspaper perspective.

Fellows will tackle the hot topic of “climate change” and study with veteran journalists to distinguish facts from spin, dig into different sides of the story and meet with key individuals to discuss the topic in D.C.

They then produce a news story for publication.

