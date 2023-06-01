News/Media Alliance announces new president & CEO, Danielle Coffey
"The National Newspaper Association is delighted with news of Danielle Coffey’s appointment as News Media Alliance’s new president and CEO," NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, said. "Danielle is a proven leader in our industry. Her insights into the future of digital journalism along with her skillful industry-organizing on behalf of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act have already made a difference in the newspaper business. The NNA looks forward to continuing our work with her.”
The release with Coffey's picture is linked here: News/Media Alliance Announces New President & CEO, Danielle Coffey