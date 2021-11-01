NNA in JAX

NNA members met in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront from Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2021.
Peter Wagner (far right), owner of The N`West Iowa REVIEW in Sheldon, Iowa, presents a flash session on “New Pages, Programs and Ideas to Create Increased Revenue.” Check back next month for Wagner's write up on the session.
Larry Atkinson, retired, Mobridge, South Dakota, speaks after being awarded with one of the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the James O. Amos Award. The Amos Award is presented to a working or retired newspaperman who has provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.
Connie Wagner, co-publisher, The N'West Iowa REVIEW, Sheldon, Iowa, speaks after being awarded with one of the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the Emma C. McKinney Award. The McKinney Award is presented to a working or retired newspaper woman who has provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.
Chad Swannie, national sales representative for Preferred Marketing Solutions, discusses ways to partner with newspapers. Preferred Marketing Solutions offers printing, promotional products, direct mail, point of purchase, uniforms and corporate apparel.
NNA past presidents pass the gavel — L to R: Eugene Johnson, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Diane Everson, The Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter; Steven Haynes, Haynes Publishing, Oberlin, Kansas; Reed Anfinson, Swift County Monitor-News, Benson, Minnesota; Robert M. Williams Jr., NNA director of creative resources, Blackshear, Georgia; Matthew Paxton, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia; Susan Rowell, retired, Lancaster, South Carolina; Andrew Johnson, retired, Horicon, Wisconsin; Matthew Adelman, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget; Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma.
Kathy and Gene Johnson of Press Publications, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, discuss the conventions over the years. The Johnsons have been coming to the annual convention for 36 years. Gene offered advice for anyone looking to hire. In advertising the position, list positives: "Window desk; you don't have to wash dishes. Fun attracts," he said. Run testimonials from current employees and offer a $250-$300 stipend if an employee stays six months.
Amy Johnson, publisher, Springview (Nebraska) Herald, presents a flash session on keeping subscribers engaged during her session, “Go Beyond Meeting Coverage.”
For the Extravaganza outing night, Justin Lessman, publisher, Jackson (Minnesota) County Pilot; Julie Bergman, publisher, Page 1 Publications, East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Lisa Hills, executive director, Minnesota Newspaper Association, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Rollin Bergman, publisher, Page 1 Publications, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, enjoy the ferry ride from the host hotel to the Cummer Museum. Passengers could see dolphins jumping out of the water in the distance.
Jessica Prevatt, advertising director, The Baker County Press, Macclenny, Florida, shared details of the Press’ Christmas magazine with a special ‘shop local’ map, while moderator Robert M. Williams Jr. shows a copy. The most popular session at convention, the Great Idea Exchange, was sponsored by Google News Initiative.
Katelyn Mary Skaggs, reporter, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri, carries the Wyoming flag for the Adelman family during the Friday morning opening breakfast of convention.
Peggy Scott, publisher, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri, and husband, Rob Scott, enjoy a walk along the beach Friday night of convention before a storm rolled in and attendees scattered to the buses, restaurants and shops.
NNA members overlooked the St. John's River while visiting at the Cummer Museum.
NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance and Bill Coady, Walterry Insurance Brokers, present a display check for $1,262,629, showing Walterry's support of NNA over the years since 1979.