NNA members gather to play Bingo

Feb 25, 2021

On Feb. 4, about 20 NNA members from across the country gathered for the first purely-social event of the year, Bingo.

Thanks to Devlyn Brooks, president of Modulist out of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring and hosting!

WINNERS

Regular Bingo ($10 winners + Modulist tote bag with goodies)

  • Gary Sosniecki, retired, Lebanon, Missouri
  • Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio
  • NNAF President Matt Adelman’s grandson Matt, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget
  • NNA Chair Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma
  • Mishayla Buchannan, Ravellette Publications, Philip, South Dakota
  • Luann Schindler, Summerland Advocate-Messenger, Clearwater, Nebraska

Blackout Bingo ($200 from Modulist + $50 from NNA)

  • Mary Huber, Archbold (Ohio) Buckeye
  • Cheryl Williams, Monroe County Reporter, Forsyth, Georgia
  • Peggy Scott, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri
  • Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio
  • Terri House, The Pagosa Springs (Colorado) SUN