Our-Hometown Digital Initiative – Grant Overview

According to Pew Research, 89% of Americans get news from digital devices. Despite this fact, many newspapers in the U.S. do not have a website (or don’t have the resources to keep it updated with current news).

Join us Thursday, May 26, at 2pm ET/1 p.m. CT/12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT, for a discussion on Our-Hometown’s Digital Initiative to get all U.S. newspapers online.

See a video overview of the Virginia Press Association's program, which helps Virginia newspapers with little to no web presence get setup with a turnkey digital revenue model on Our-Hometown’s WordPress platform. The same model will be applied at select press associations as part of the Our-Hometown Digital Initiative Grant. Join us on May 26th to learn about the program and how you can get your press association involved.

Register here: https://our-hometown.com/webinar-our-hometown-digital-initiative-grant-overview/