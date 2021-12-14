Print Headquarters stays ahead of competition with new Versafire EP from Heidelberg

KENNESAW, Georgia ⁠— Print Headquarters, a full-service commercial printer and signage company located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, recently installed a Versafire EP digital print engine from Heidelberg. The new Versafire EP replaces two older Heidelberg digital models and helps keep the 100% digital printer on the “leading edge of technology.”

In 1992, Print Headquarters opened its doors as an offset commercial printer running a few Heidelberg presses. Over the years, the company, which specializes in direct mail printing, decided to shift to completely digital production. With 85% of its work categorized as short run or containing variable data, “going digital just made a lot of sense for us ⁠— the ease, the cleanliness, and less labor,” Owner David Blank said.

When the time came to make an investment in digital printing in 2016, Print Headquarters chose Heidelberg based on the company’s positive experience with its offset equipment. “Heidelberg stands behind their products. They stand behind their service and service partners,” Blank said.

Service, Blank says, is very important to his company as it is also an essential element of Print Headquarters’s business with its goal to “treat every customer like our only customer.” In addition to the high level of service, Print Headquarters has been pleased with the wide range of materials that the Versafire is able to run, including synthetics, and the machine’s superb ink adhesion, especially on the thousands of pieces the company sends through the mail.

With its older machines still running well, Print Headquarters decided to upgrade to a newer Versafire model earlier in 2021 to “stay one step ahead of its competition” and bump up its production speed. The Versafire EP, which can print up to 135 pages per minute, can handle the same workload as its older machines combined plus additional capacity – a boost to the company’s overall productivity. The enhanced productivity is needed to meet the tight turn times that Print Headquarters offers for the variety of standard products available to order from its website including envelopes, brochures, postcards, business cards and carbonless forms ⁠— all completed in as little as two days.

“If I call Heidelberg with an issue, I know that someone will pick up the phone, and it will get resolved quickly,” Blank said. This gives Blank the confidence that even if something unexpected happens, he can still meet his customers’ deadlines.

ABOUT PRINT HEADQUARTERS

Print Headquarters has a distinctly human approach to the printing business by always putting people before profits. The company’s relationship with paper vendors allows it to provide an amazing collection of beautiful, earth-friendly papers from across North America. By forging local connections in its South Florida community, Print Headquarters has created a loyal following with its ability to keep promises and to consistently provide strikingly beautiful printing. None of this would be possible, of course, without its team – the company is always focused on hiring and nurturing great people.