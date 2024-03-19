Rope in revenue from local event advertising & ticketing

Get ready to launch your Events Commerce Business in 2024!

Discover new revenue opportunities by watching an Evvnt & METRO webinar recording.

Explore innovative strategies for publishers to thrive in the $16 billion events industry through event discovery, marketing and ticketing.

Seamlessly connect with event marketers in your local markets using digital calendars that convert to print, boosting your ticket sales revenue.

Explore the versatile tools and customizations of our all-in-one events commerce platform, designed to fit any publisher and market.

Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt, will guide you on how to successfully kick-start your event commerce venture, generating recurring monthly revenue and invaluable consumer purchase data.

