Succession planning matters

I never grew up wanting to be a journalist, and owning a newspaper never once crossed my mind. Yet here I am with a degree in journalism, a deep passion for this work and now a proud partial owner of my hometown newspaper.

I usually spend this column talking about digital strategy, audience growth or new revenue ideas. This month, I want to step back and share how I ended up buying into the newspaper I once barely noticed sitting at the kitchen table growing up.

The Leader is still considered a relatively young newspaper. It was founded in 1994, which somehow still makes it older than me, just by a few years. I remember my mom sitting at the dining room table reading it or mentioning upcoming community events she learned about from the pages. At the time, it was just there; it magically arrived every week. I never once thought it could be a career.

In high school, I was convinced I wanted to be a radiology technician and head into the medical field like much of my family. Then my English teacher asked if I would consider writing for the school paper. I figured it might be an entertaining after-school activity for a girl who did not play sports.

From the first lesson on the inverted pyramid, I was hooked. I am nosy by nature, and journalism gave me the perfect excuse to ask questions.

I attended a private school, and there was strong expectation that the newspaper only published positive stories. When I pitched a piece about a parking issue at the high school, I was told no because it would put the school in a bad light.

The fire inside me for watchdog journalism was lit.

I went to college completely certain that I was going to be a journalist. On my first day on campus, I walked straight into the newsroom and asked how I could get involved. Later that night, I shot photos at a soccer game. That was also the last sports assignment I was ever given.

I found my place in the news department. I loved gathering information, verifying it and telling stories that mattered. During my summers, I interned at local newspapers, including the Leader.

The first story I ever wrote for the Leader was about a local Arby’s being remodeled. I was incredibly proud of that story. It ran in print, and I still have a print copy at home.

As my internship came to an end, I had one semester of college left. I nervously asked if I could apply for a full-time job at the Leader.

However, the newsroom was full. I walked away trying not to cry and immediately panicked about what I was going to do next. About a week later, I got a call that someone was retiring and they wanted to interview me for the position.

I have been at the Leader ever since.

At the time, I assumed I would work a few years and then move on to a “bigger city paper.” That felt like the natural career path. It did not take long for me to realize that local newspapers had my heart. You get to tell stories that matter to people on such a deep level. These are the stories that get cut out and taped to refrigerators or pinned to school bulletin boards. Local papers are often the only ones consistently watching local government and school boards and making sure someone is paying attention.

About six months in, I knew I would someday retire from the Leader. The paper is an important source of information for so many people, and I knew it had to continue.

I always knew I did not want to be an editor-in-chief. While I can write well enough, editing is not my strongest skill, and my eyes are far too forgiving. Instead, I set my sights on becoming a publisher. I was never shy about that goal. I told people and when opportunities came up, I always said yes.

Several years ago, while attending an NNA conference, my publisher and I were walking through the Omaha Zoo. I nervously asked about the paper's future and if there was ever an opportunity to join the ownership group.

She welcomed the conversation and shared lots of information.

In January 2025, I became a partial owner of my hometown newspaper. Earlier this year, I bought another small piece. I hope to do that many more times.

Local newspapers matter — you already know that. What I want to say clearly is that younger people care about them, too. We want to be part of their future, but that future does not happen by accident.

Succession planning matters more now than ever for every single newspaper. What happens if a family member does not want to take over? What happens if no one on staff has been trained or trusted to step up?

Too often, I see newspapers for sale after decades of ownership with no plan for what comes next. When no plan exists, papers close. While newspapers might not be the lucrative businesses they once were, they are still businesses that can make money and provide an essential service to their communities.

At the Leader, we talk openly about succession. Who is our next newsroom leader? Who leads the sales team next? Who are the future leaders of the Leader? We invest in training and give people chances. We help them be ready when roles or opportunities happen; this helps the long-term growth of the paper.

I want to help keep my hometown paper alive for decades to come and then hand it off to the next leader who loves it just as much.

That future starts with a plan. What is your plan?

Katelyn Mary Skaggs is the sales manager and part owner of Leader Publications, a group of four papers based in Festus, Missouri. Skaggs, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, stated at the publishing group as an intern and then as a full-time reporter in January 2019.