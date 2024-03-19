The Newspaper Manager recognized with Best Functionality & Features Badge by GetApp

Big news! Mirabel's publishing CRM platform has been recognized with the "Best Functionality & Features" Badge in the Sales Tracking category by GetApp customers. “Best Badges” are given to the highest-rated products based on verified user reviews in specific software categories.

This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers publishers to excel in their operations.

“Receiving this badge is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence," Mirabel Technologies President Mark McCormick said. "We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and this recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in the publishing software industry."

ABOUT NEWSPAPER MANAGER

One of the first web-based publishing CRM platforms, Newspaper Manager serves over 23,000 magazines, newspapers, websites and events in over 20 different countries.

Required disclaimer: The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.