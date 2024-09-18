The Villages Media Group goes live with SCS/Track, streamlining and modernizing its ad production workflow

In July 2024, The Villages Media Group, publishers of The Villages Daily Sun, the nation’s fastest growing daily newspaper, went live with SCS/Track to manage its substantial ad design workflow.

SCS/Track is the industry leader in ad tracking software and replaced a production environment that previously featured many manual steps, various disjointed advertising systems, and a paper-centric workflow at The Villages.

“The team at SCS has been a joy to work with,” Cory Bollinger, sales & marketing manager at The Villages Media Group, said. “Their focus on managing ad flow to give our customers the best possible service has been a blessing. While our design/production teams have always done excellent work in managing our manual process, SCS/Track has been a much-welcomed advancement to help us manage increased advertising volumes.”

“The intuitive, real-time environment of SCS/Track is already allowing us to better serve our advertising customers and helping us better understand our workflow,” Bollinger added.

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000. More than 500 sites producing over 16,000 publications in 12 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT THE VILLAGES MEDIA GROUP

The Villages Daily Sun is the oldest, largest and most trusted source of news and information for residents of The Villages® community. It's part of a media group that includes AM-640 WVLG, Villages News Network TV, The Villages Magazine, and the Daily Sun Mobile App.You can learn more at www.thevillagesdailysun.com.