Through the viewfinder ⁠— 2nd quarter 2022

Apr 1, 2022

Hanover Park High School head football coach Dan Fulton hugs Dominic Madera after the Hornets upset the top-seeded Ramsey Rams, 33-21, Friday night in the first round of the state football playoffs. (Nov. 11, 2021) [Lisa Mita | Hanover Eagle (Bernardsville, New Jersey)]
Amanda Filipi, Game and Parks Commission education specialist drops a white-footed mouse into a bag of orange tracking powder, September 11, 2021 at Chadron State Park. (September 16, 2021) [Kamryn Kozisek |The Eagle (Chadron, Nebraska)]
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office deputies search a milo field for remains of a man killed by a flail shredder while avoiding law enforcement off Highway 55, about four miles north of Uvalde. The incident happened late Friday morning, as Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and other law enforcement officers were on site searching for two immigrants, including a man, estimated to be about 17, and a young boy. (July 25, 2021) [Pete Luna | Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News]

Winning photographs in the Second Quarter 2022 Pub Aux Photo contest, taken from March 10, 2021, to March 10, 2022, captured detail.

TOP TO BOTTOM

Lisa Mita of the Hanover Eagle of Bernardsville, New Jersey, captured pure joy — and first–place Sports photo — with this snapshot post against-the-odds football upset.

Kamryn Kozisek of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska, topped the Features category with this close up, sharp shot of science education.

Using a wide angle to show all the detail yet to be examined, Pete Luna of the Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News won first place News photo for this shot of local police searching a field.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo. See past winners and entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest